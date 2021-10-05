Lewis Hamilton is preparing to face the next Turkish Grand Prix with the awareness that he has just secured one of the greatest records in Formula 1, namely that of 100 career victories. A record obtained in the rain in the final laps in Sochi, where, once the race was over, the English champion himself made a statement as unexpected as it was curious.

To the microphones of Sky Italia, The Hammer in fact, he reiterated how incredible it was and “incomprehensible” who has never had the opportunity to drive for the Ferrari, team representing a “dream” for anyone for its history and its fascination in the world of Formula 1, and beyond.

Hamilton fans will not have gotten to see their idol behind the wheel of the prancing Horse in the course of his career, but the arrival of the seven-time world champion in Maranello has nevertheless been the subject of discussions between the parties in the past. To confirm this approach, which never materialized, was in fact the current president and CEO of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali, who previously held the role of team principal for the Italian home.

Questioned by Sky Sports regarding this failure of Hamilton to land in the red, the Imola manager confessed that there were actually some contacts to bring the British to Ferrari, but the negotiation was not successful: “Honestly – commented Domenicali – we discussed it with him. I think Lewis’ answer is the correct one, but all of this is now a thing of the past. There is a film that I like to remember from time to time: ‘Sliding Doors’. There are times when, if you can’t get on the elevator, you stay on the ground. This is the situation that Hamilton experienced at that time in his life. We can’t blame him for his choice – he concluded – because he has had an incredible career ”.