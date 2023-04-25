Formula 1 enthusiasts in recent years have learned to familiarize themselves with the Liberty Media’s American-owned vision for the future, who want to make the category a dynamic product. The need to retain historic spectators, associated with that of creating new young audiences, is pushing F1 to explore new paths and cross paths with ever-increasing entertainment in line with modernity. And the president of Formula One Group, Stefano Domenicalihas always reiterated the thinking of the property, with the clear objective of always looking to the future and did so in the interview given to The day.

What is Formula 1

The former Ferrari team principal has once again explained his vision of the future: “We are experiencing a very important phase of growth characterized by total attention and great respect towards its fans, both old and new. We want there to be stadiums, in our case racetracks or cities with urban circuits, that live up to expectations, with an increasingly important involvement of all the communication platforms that serve to develop our business: social media, press traditional, televisions, communication products such as Netflix and what the films we will make with Hollywood will be like. With more and more people (and young people) following us, we have to give them the opportunity to enjoy and appreciate what we do. With the’obligation to anticipate the requests that the public asks usAnd”.

The future of Monza

Domenicali however urged Italy to prepare a project up to the current standards of Formula 1: “2024 must be a date on which there are no more excuses for not doing things. Italy has a fundamental place in the calendar for what it has represented, represents and will represent, but as always in a world of competition it is essential that there are projects that are up to itat a time when supply is more than demand. As an Italian, I expect even more that Italy responds to the height of a country like ours. I look forward to seeing the proposals that will be presented to us in the coming months. The scenario sees Africa – the only continent still missing from the World Cup – and other states, including European ones, in the running. It is no coincidence that we do not exclude the possibility of considering rotation principles”.

A free trial on Friday and 24 GPs

Already in the past Domenicali had outlined the path of reducing free practice, a concept also repeated in this interview: “The idea of ​​the ‘fast race’ on Saturday was born from the need to always keep the fans at the centre, to make the weekend less predictable and keep the emotional and sporting tension high, from Friday to Sunday. And for Friday we plan to do only one free practice and then qualifying for the race. After 2025? I see the limit of 24 Grand Prix. While for the Sprint Races we will make evaluations at the end of the year. For now there are 6 left and we try to make the most of these moments. We have to stabilize the things that change”.