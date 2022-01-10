Over the past two years, Formula 1, as well as all activities – sporting and otherwise – on this planet, has had to deal with the difficult management of the pandemic. Especially in 2020 due to the lockdown, but partly also in 2021, the traditional world championship calendar has undergone major shocks. Races in Europe have increased and those in other continents have drastically decreased, especially in Asia and Oceania. Countries like China, Japan, Australia and Singapore were no longer visited, while the Middle Eastern circuits, old and new, were saved. In 2022 The Circus’s plan was to bring most of the ‘traditional’ circuits back into the program, adding the expected Miami integration.

The plan of Stefano Domenicali and of the F1 and FIA leaders was therefore to make the year that will start in March the longest ever, with well 23 GP. However, between saying and doing, there is inevitably the evolution of the contagion curve around the world. The last few weeks have not been easy from this point of view for many European countries, including Italy. Interviewed by the German site Sports 1 the Formula 1 boss himself expressed satisfaction with the management of the calendar during the year just ended, admitting, however, that it is possible that the program of races scheduled for next year may undergo last-minute changes.

“GThe United States is important to us and we are working hard to make the Miami race a success – explained the Italian manager, also highlighting the hoped-for return of China, now also represented by its own pilot – the other region that we cannot underestimate is the Far East, especially now that Guanyu Zhou drives for Alfa Romeo. Interest in China is growing, so that region will also become our target. A return to Africa – both north and south – that would be great – Domenicali then added, before underlining it Covid bugbear – how quickly we will be able to do all this will also depend on the situation linked to Covid – he concluded – we must continue not to underestimate the Coronavirus pandemic. We may have to adjust the calendar again in 2022 ″.