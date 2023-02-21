One year after the great technical-regulatory innovations introduced in Formula 1, the Circus prepares to face the season 2023 with a solid foundation built on numerous successes on a global scale. Above all, that of the increase in popularity of this category internationally, especially in a nation like the United States. Thanks also and above all to the power of Formula 1 from a media and entertainment point of view, the top automotive-sports series is ever closer to kicking off a championship characterized by the presence of 23 appointments on the calendar, three of which In the USA.

However, even with these decidedly encouraging data in hand, the main objective of Formula 1 remains to grow further. A purpose underlined by its President and CEO Stefano Domenicalisatisfied with the goals achieved so far outside the circuits, but still looking for other goals: “As always, every year, when we start a new season there is something that needs to be taken to another level. We need to think about strategy, where we are today and what we will have to do in the future – he declared in an interview with Sky Sports UK – with everyone’s work, I think F1 has never been so strong. We see it in terms of our younger and more diverse audience growing. We also see this with regard to the attention of partners, new broadcasters and the media who want to develop Formula 1 news around the world. We see it because we have new promoters, and because we have so many requests from all over the world. I believe these are all signs of the great health of Formula 1“.

Limited to the season that is about to start, the former Ferrari team principal also hopes to be able to witness a closely fought championship, with challenges between teams and drivers that will be able to lay the foundations for a further increase in the show for fans: “On the track, I expect a super exciting season – he added – we really hope to see wheel-to-wheel battles. This is what I really hope to see, and I’m sure you will there are grounds for doing so. We already saw something last year with the new technical regulation which allows the riders to be closer and to fight. Last year we saw some incredible events in the Grands Prix. I really hope that next year, with another year of evolution of these cars, even if there will be some changes especially on the bottom, I expect to see this happen on the track”.