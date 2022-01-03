About a month after Max Verstappen’s celebration of winning his first world title, Formula 1 is now focusing on its future, near and far. While the countdown for the 2022 season has in fact started, with the adjoining regulatory changes that will revolutionize the single-seaters, the category is at the same time evaluating how much the change in the power units planned for 2026, year in which Audi and Porsche, both belonging to Volkswagen Group, could materialize their official entry into the Circus. In this regard he also intervened Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1.

Interviewed by Sport1, the manager from Imola commented on the state of negotiations with the German giant, which could take a decisive step in January: “I think we have an important month before us regarding the decision of the Volkswagen group – commented the former president of Lamborghini – it would be great to join, but I can’t speak on their behalf. I’ve been part of this incredible group for a few years now, and I know how hard they are working on the future. We intend to use sustainable fuel alongside new hybrid engines with higher electrical content from 2026, the that it can give them a second way along with electric mobility. This applies not only to the group Volkswagen, but also for every car manufacturer. As for Volkswagen, however, I hope they can make a decision soon. It’s great to see them involved in the development of the new engine rules – he concluded – but now it’s up to them to take the final step“.