The new 2024/25 edition of ‘Domenica In’ kicks off today, September 15th at 2pm on Rai1, live from the ‘Studio Rai Fabrizio Frizzi’.‘, hosted again this year (for the last time) by Mara Venier. For the popular and beloved presenter it will be the 16th time hosting the show (its first edition was in 1993/94) and the seventh consecutive.

New edition news

The formula of ‘Domenica In’ 2024/25 presents itself with many new features, starting from the studio which will have a completely renewed scenography, able to enhance the various moments of entertainment and spectacle of one of the most popular and long-running programs of Rai. There will be no shortage of the famous and highly requested ‘One-to-One’ interviews by Mara Venier, now a central and essential element for the success of the program.

A large living room overlooking the rooftops of Rome will host the space dedicated to the in-depth analysis of the theme of the week, current events, events of particular interest and social importance or even lighter topics of customs and entertainment. There will be no shortage of prestigious guests from the world of music and entertainment, who will be able to perform in a new area of ​​the studio dedicated specifically to musical performances. Another new feature is a telephone game called ‘Mara 500+’, which will involve the audience at home in a new quiz with prizes based on films and archive moments that will recall the over 500 episodes of ‘Domenica In’ hosted by Mara, but also the many editions of the popular Sunday container that have followed one another from 1976 to today.

Also in the studio is an 8-piece band, directed by maestro Stefano Magnanensi, ready to accompany the ‘live’ performances of the various guests who will choose ‘Domenica In’ to preview their albums and tours. And then a new dance troupe, made up of 8 dancers, who will intervene in some moments of the episode, to underline or accompany, with choreographies studied ad hoc, the various moments of the show.

Today’s guests

Guests of the first episode include Renzo Arbore, Riccardo Cocciante, Teo Mammucari and Sal Da Vinci. The current affairs segment will feature the story of Valeria Bartolucci, Louis Dessilva’s wife, and criminologist Roberta Bruzzone will also be in the studio.

“In the first episode, Valeria, wife of Luis, the boy arrested for the murder of Pierina Paganelli, will be in the studio”, said Venier, intrigued “by the personal love story of this couple: she was betrayed, but continues to defend him”. Politics will not be discussed: “I can’t do it, I’m not a journalist”.

“The studio has been renovated, it will have a three-dimensionality to give the presenter the possibility to move throughout the space. In addition to entertainment there will be a moment of current affairs in which Mara will interpret the main themes of the week. It will be a program just like the shape of the studio: 360 degrees”, explained Angelo Mellone, director of daytime entertainment. For this edition “we managed to create a game, which concerns the history of television, I wanted contact with the audience at home, light-heartedness and to return to being the Mara of my first ‘Domenica In'”, said the presenter.

“I wanted to do a female ‘Domenica In’, but the names were difficult to put together”, Venier said, promising, in the new edition, to tell “stories of women with an important experience to tell, like Valeria. I don’t want to interview only stars but also have a direct relationship with normal women”, the presenter added, underlining that she would like to involve comedian Barbara Foria in some episodes: “We’re talking about it. We have to find a nice and non-trivial idea”.