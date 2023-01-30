The singer let herself go to some jokes that made the studio freeze

Over the past few hours the name of VAT Zanicchi returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. According to what has emerged, it seems that the former competitor of Dancing with the Stars ended up once again at the center of controversy. The reason? The jokes made in the study of Sunday In they left everyone speechless. Let’s find out together what happened.

Iva Zanicchi never ceases to be talked about. Once again the Italian artist has ended up in the eye of the storm for some sentences pronounced in the study of Sunday In which have not gone unnoticed.

During an interview given in Mara Venier’s living room, the singer Sanremo 2023 has returned to the topic. In detail, Iva Zanicchi had her opinion on Amadeus’ failure to invite female artists such as Mina and Ornella Vanoni. Right at this moment the artist let herself go to some jokes that made the study of the program freeze.

These were hers words about:

Amadeus should have done Iva Zanicchi, Orietta Berti and the others are all dead. […] I would like to bring Mina back to life, they told me she’s dead.

Following the words of VAT Aragozzini intervened who wanted to underline:

He intended to artistically bring Mina back to life.

It goes without saying that, following the words spoken by Iva Zanicchi, a real controversy. In fact, there were many who did not appreciate the singer’s phrases, placing her at the center of a real media storm.

At the moment the former competitor of Dancing with the Stars she kept silent and has not yet expressed herself on this much-talked about affair. We just have to wait for the next to find out if the news will have more . We will definitely keep you updated.