Also in the studio are Rosanna Lambertucci, Claudio Santamaria and Lillo

After last Sunday’s break due to the hostess testing positive for Covid, Sunday In back on air today, November 19, 2023on Rai 1 and streaming on RaiPlay from 2.00pm to 5.10pm with an episode that will open on current affairs and which will continue, as usual, with a look at Rai programmesincluding interviews and special guests.

Giulia Cecchettin's feminicide — At the opening of the episode Mara Venier will welcome you into the studio Alberto Matano, Rita Dalla Chiesa, Roberta Bruzzone, Simonetta Matone And Matilde d'Errico to talk about yet another victim of feminicide in Italy, 22-year-old Giulia Cecchettin found dead yesterday morning after a week of searches, while the alleged perpetrator of the crime, her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta, was arrested today in Germany.

In the episode of Sunday In on November 19th Teo Mammucari will arrive in the studio, among the protagonists of the 18th edition of dancing with the Stars, ready to tell his story during a long interview between career and private life. Then it will be the actor’s turn Alessandro Gassmanguest of Mara Venier together with colleagues Nicolas Maupas And Damiano Gavino to present the series A Professor 2 which will start in prime time on Rai 1 on Thursday 23 November with the first two episodes of the 12 planned for the second season.

The episode will continue with two other talented actors, Claudio Santamaria And Lilloprotagonists of a fun foray into the ‘Fabrizio Frizzi’ Studios in Rome to launch the Christmas film Elf Me arriving exclusively on Prime Video in a handful of days, on November 24, and which sees them act alongside Anna Foglietta, Giorgio Pasotti And Caterina Guzzanti.

In the last part of Domenica In we will return to talking about Dancing with the Stars with the arrival in the studio of Rosanna Lambertucci, eliminated during yesterday's episode, Saturday 18 November. The television presenter and journalist will talk to Mara Venier looking back the most significant moments of his long career artistic as well as her private life, up until her recent marriage to the entrepreneur Mario Di Cosmo celebrated last July 7th.