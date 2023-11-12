In the past few hours Mara Venier announced that the live broadcast of Sunday In scheduled for November 12th will not be there. The reason? The Venetian presenter has contracted Covid, which is why she will not be able to host the episode of Sunday In scheduled for today. Let’s find out together what the presenter’s words were.

Skip the episode Sunday In scheduled for November 12th. As already mentioned, the Venetian presenter announced to everyone that she had contracted the Covid. It all started with a bad flu and, following the worsening of her condition, Mara Venier underwent a swab test which confirmed her positivity to the virus.

The faithful viewers of Sunday In they are now curious to find out what will be broadcast in the afternoon on Rai1 instead of the beloved one plan. According to what was revealed, there will be Best of Sunday In which will retrace the best interviews of the programme.

Mara Venier and Simona Ventura, the reason why they didn’t speak to each other emerged: what happened

There are many who have wondered why the friendship between Mara Venier and Simona Ventura ended. According to rumours, it seems that the two Rai presenters moved away before Simona Ventura began her relationship with Giovanni Terzi. Perhaps not everyone knows that before Giovanni, Simona Ventura was linked to Grò Carraro, son of Nicola Carrarohusband of Mara Venier.

In reality, the reason why Mara Venier and Simona Ventura parted ways never came to light. Whatever it is, the important thing is that the two conductors have managed to find a meeting point. These were the words that Mara Venier addressed to Simona Ventura: