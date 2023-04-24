These are the words of Simone Coccia: “What we are experiencing is a moment of reflection”

After the announcement of the end of their love story, which lasted 9 years, Stefania Pezzopane e Simon Coccia are the most talked about characters of the gossip of recent days. On Sunday 23 April, the former gieffino was a guest on Domenica In and right in Mara Venier’s living room he let himself go to some confessions about the love he lived with the deputy.

Simone Coccia was a guest of Sunday In in the episode aired on Sunday 23 February. Here the former stripper told his version of the facts regarding the end of the love story he lived with Stephanie Pezzopane and lasted 9 years. These were his words:

It was an important story that helped me a lot. We have lived many beautiful moments together and also some very difficult moments. His work has drawn malicious attention to us. We were the only media couple to have suffered so much wickedness.

And, continuing, Stefania Pezzopane’s ex boyfriend then added:

The only ones to have suffered so much wickedness just because they fell in love being so different. The one with Stefania was the only important story of my life. Not even in the future will I find such a woman again. More than the love of my life, I think she was the only woman I ever loved with all my heart. But the relationship had changed, it had almost turned into a friendship. There are no faults on one side or the other. Love has failed and forcing things I don’t know to what extent is right.

Sunday InSimone Coccia confesses: “I don’t rule out a return with Stefania”

But that’s not all. Simone Coccia’s interview with Mara Venier then continued with some revelations that the former competitor of Big Brother did just about his former partner. In detail, Simone Coccia said he did not rule out the possibility that the two could get back together. These were his words: