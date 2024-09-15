Domenica In: previews, guests and schedule of today’s episode, September 15, 2024

Domenica In, Rai 1’s Sunday afternoon show hosted by Mara Venier, is back today, September 15, 2024. As per tradition, we will talk about current affairs and there will be many guests from the world of entertainment and music. And not only that. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Domenica In broadcast today, from 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 15, 2024 on Rai 1.

Guests and schedule of today’s episode, September 15

The new edition of the talk show will be presented to the public in a completely new guise: the studio will be completely new, as will the graphics, while at the opening there will be space for a talk show dedicated to current affairs. According to what we learn, the first episode on September 15 will dedicate space to the memory of Luca Giurato, the journalist – a historic friend of the program and of Mara Venier – who died in recent days at the age of 84 after a sudden heart attack.

Renzo Arbore will be a guest in the studio: the TV host will tell his story in a long, all-round interview, also recalling the period of his love story with the Venetian host. There will also be a new game with the audience at home focused on the history of the Rai 1 program and in particular on the editions hosted by Venier.

The world of music will not be missing: among the guests expected at the debut, the name of Sal Da Vinci stands out. The popular Neapolitan singer-songwriter is fresh from the summer success of his song “Rossetto e caffè”, which climbed the sales charts in our country.

Live TV and streaming

Domenica In awaits you on Rai 1 today, September 15, 2024. Where to watch the episode of Mara Venier’s program live on TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast on free-to-air Rai 1, starting at 2:00 pm, and in live streaming on RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from your PC, tablet and smartphone for free.

How to watch Rai 1 also in streaming