Domenica In: previews, guests and lineup of today's episode, March 31, 2024

Back today, 31 March 2024, Domenica In, the Rai 1 Sunday afternoon broadcast hosted by Mara Venier. As per tradition, we will talk about current affairs and there will be many guests from the world of entertainment and music. And not only. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Domenica In broadcast today, from 2 pm, Sunday 31 March 2024 on Rai 1.

Guests and lineup of today's episode, March 31st

Today, March 31, 2024, Domenica In returns with a new unmissable episode. We start with a bang with Gianna Nannini. With the Tuscan singer the hostess Mara Venier will engage in a long chat interspersed with the performance of some of the Italian rock star's most famous songs. We then continue with Virginia Raffaele and Antonio Albanese who will talk about Riccardo Milani's new film “A world apart”. Also present in the studio were some children who are part of the film. They then return to the studio Franco and Andrea Antonellowith Don Antonio Mazzithe latter in connection and Nico Acampora, founder of “PizzAut“. In view of the start on April 2nd on Rai 2, guest of Mara Venier, the presenter of Beasts, Francesca Fagnani. This time the “beast” will be Aunt Mara and the victim Francesca. Then for music in the studio too Sal Da Vinci who will sing his 1994 hit “Vera“.

Live TV and streaming

Domenica In awaits you on Rai 1 today, 31 March 2024. Where to see the episode of Mara Venier's program live on TV and live streaming? The broadcast is broadcast free-to-air on Rai 1, starting at 2 pm, and in live streaming on RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from PC, tablet and smartphone for free.

How to watch Rai 1 also in streaming