Back today, 29 October 2023, Domenica In, the Rai 1 Sunday afternoon broadcast hosted by Mara Venier. As per tradition, we will talk about current affairs and there will be many guests from the world of entertainment and music. And not only. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Domenica In broadcast today, from 2 pm, Sunday 29 October 2023 on Rai 1.

Today, 29 October 2023, Domenica In returns with a new unmissable episode. The presence of the Turkish director Ferzan Ozpetek, a friend of the hostess, is expected. Ozpetek will present his latest film work ‘New Olympus’, a film that will be released on November 1st streaming on Netflix. The presentations of the films proposed during the Rome Film Festival also deserve particular attention. One of these is ‘C’è Ancora Domani’, a film that marks Paola Cortellesi’s directorial debut. A work that will be available in theaters from October 26th, with a cast that includes Valerio Mastandrea, Emanuela Fanelli, Giorgio Colangeli and Vinicio Marchioni. Actress Giovanna Mezzogiorno will then be a guest, presenting the short film she directed, ‘Unfitting (Inadequate)’, a story of the difficulties faced after gaining weight. Finally Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi who will guarantee moments of leisure and joy. And the music? The presence of an iconic band is expected: Take That.

Then there is space for a talk on Dancing with the Stars, with guests Paola Perego, Simona Ventura, Carlotta Mantovan, Selvaggia Lucarelli, Guillermo Mariotto and Minnie Minoprio. And again a long interview with Lino Banfi.

Domenica In awaits you on Rai 1 today, 29 October 2023. Where to see the episode of Mara Venier’s program live on TV and live streaming? The broadcast is broadcast free-to-air on Rai 1, starting at 2 pm, and in live streaming on RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from PC, tablet and smartphone for free.

