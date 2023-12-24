Domenica In: previews, guests and lineup of today's episode, 24 December 2023

Back today, 24 December 2023, Domenica In, the Rai 1 Sunday afternoon broadcast hosted by Mara Venier. As per tradition, we will talk about current affairs and there will be many guests from the world of entertainment and music. And not only. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Domenica In broadcast today, from 2 pm, Sunday 24 December 2023 on Rai 1.

Guests and lineup of today's episode, December 24th

Today, 24 December 2023, Domenica In returns with a new unmissable episode. We start with Christian De Sica, currently protagonist of the series “Gigolò per caso” directed by Eros Puglielli for Prime Video. Pietro Sermonti also talks about the series. The musical space is represented by the volcanic Marcella Bella, who has just released a new album entitled Etnea. And again Paola and Chiara who will present their new single entitled “Solo mai”. The Iezzi sisters will also be the hosts of the Prima Festival in Sanremo. Among today's guests also Alberto Bertoli, son of the unforgettable Pierangelo Bertoli.

In this Christmas Eve episode there will also be Max Giusti and the magician Gaetano Triggiano. Then there is room for Christmas cuisine with the prestigious pastry chef Ernst Knam, to recommend irresistible Christmas desserts. There will be a very beautiful and intense space with Don Antonio Mazzi, a dear friend of Domenica In and Mara Venier. We will talk about his book “Nel nome del padre”, together with Aldo Cazzullo, Andrea Sannino and some guys. And again a long interview with BellaMà host Pierluigi Diaco.

Live TV and streaming

Domenica In awaits you on Rai 1 today, 24 December 2023. Where to see the episode of Mara Venier's program live on TV and live streaming? The broadcast is broadcast free-to-air on Rai 1, starting at 2 pm, and in live streaming on RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from PC, tablet and smartphone for free.

