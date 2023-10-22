Domenica In: previews, guests and lineup of today’s episode, 22 October 2023

Back today, 22 October 2023, Domenica In, the Rai 1 Sunday afternoon broadcast hosted by Mara Venier. As per tradition, we will talk about current affairs and there will be many guests from the world of entertainment and music. And not only. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Domenica In broadcast today, from 2 pm, Sunday 22 October 2023 on Rai 1.

Guests and lineup of today’s episode October 22nd

Today, 22 October 2023, Domenica In returns with a new unmissable episode. We will start with a talk on Dancing with the Stars, of which the first episode of the new edition aired yesterday. Guests are two judges of the program such as Guillermo Mariotto and Selvaggia Lucarelli, and two more competitors, Rosanna Lambertucci and the journalist Antonio Caprarica. But the big hit this week is the presence in the studio of Zucchero, one of the most loved and well-known Italian singers abroad. Mara Venier will retrace her career and we will listen to some of her most beautiful songs. Also for the world of music, there will be Emma Marrone. The singer will present her new album Souvenir di lei, and she will talk about the difficult period she recently experienced with the passing of her father. And again on Domenica In, Paola Turci and the splendid Miriam Leone arrive.

Live TV and streaming

Domenica In awaits you on Rai 1 today, 22 October 2023. Where to see the episode of Mara Venier’s program live on TV and live streaming? The broadcast is broadcast free-to-air on Rai 1, starting at 2 pm, and in live streaming on RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from PC, tablet and smartphone for free.

How to watch Rai 1 also in streaming