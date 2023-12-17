Domenica In: previews, guests and lineup of today's episode, 17 December 2023

Back today, 17 December 2023, Domenica In, the Rai 1 Sunday afternoon broadcast hosted by Mara Venier. As per tradition, we will talk about current affairs and there will be many guests from the world of entertainment and music. And not only. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Domenica In broadcast today, from 2 pm, Sunday 17 December 2023 on Rai 1.

Guests and lineup of today's episode December 17th

Today, 17 December 2023, Domenica In returns with a new unmissable episode. We start with Pio and Amedeo: the two comedians from Foggia will be at the cinema from December 28th with the comedy “How can a rock”. One of the most iconic singers of our pop music arrives for the musical space: Anna Oxa. Then directly from the semi-final of Dancing with the Stars comes Wanda Nara, one of the best contestants of this edition of the Rai 1 show. And again the cinema with Jerry Calà to launch the film in which she is the protagonist. The film will be released on December 24, 2023 on all the main platforms (CGtv, Prime Video, Apple TV, iTunes, Google Play, Chili) and is titled “Who kidnapped Jerry Calà?”. With him on Domenica in there will be some of the other actors in the film, namely Nando Paone, Barbara Foria and Sergio Assisi. Finally, to launch the television adaptation of Eduardo De Filippo's masterpiece “Napoli milionaria”, broadcast tomorrow evening on Rai 1, there will be Massimiliano Gallo, protagonist of the comedy together with Vanessa Scalera.

