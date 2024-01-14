Domenica In: previews, guests and lineup of today's episode, 14 January 2024

Back today, 14 January 2024, Domenica In, the Rai 1 Sunday afternoon broadcast hosted by Mara Venier. As per tradition, we will talk about current affairs and there will be many guests from the world of entertainment and music. And not only. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Domenica In broadcast today, from 2 pm, Sunday 14 January 2024 on Rai 1.

Guests and lineup of today's episode, January 14th

Today, January 14, 2024, Domenica In returns with a new unmissable episode. We start with the Tutti Crazy for Sanremo space, dedicated to the Festival. Among the guests Bobby Solo, Mal, Maurizio Vandelli, Wilma Goich, Nicola Di Bari, Tiziana Rivale. Francesca Alotta and the inevitable Marino Bartoletti. Then there is space for the interview with Enrica Bonaccorti, historic presenter of Ready Who Plays?. And again Danny Quinn, son of Anthony, who hosted the 1989 Sanremo. Finally, space for director and actor Luca Barbareschi, who returns to Rai 3 with In barba a tutto.

Live TV and streaming

Domenica In awaits you on Rai 1 today, 14 January 2024.

