Domenica In: previews, guests and lineup of today’s episode, 1 October 2023

Back today, 1 October 2023, Domenica In, the Rai 1 Sunday afternoon broadcast hosted by Mara Venier. As per tradition, we will talk about current affairs and there will be many guests from the world of entertainment and music. And not only. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Domenica In broadcast today, from 2 pm, Sunday 1 October 2023 on Rai 1.

Guests and lineup of today’s episode October 1st

Today, 1 October 2023, Domenica In returns with a new unmissable episode. Guest for a long interview Fabrizio Corona, in which he will talk about his judicial and personal problems and his turbulent love life in full and without veils. Another long-awaited guest, Pamela Prati, also returns to Domenica In. Precisely in this study, the showgirl had told in 2019 that she was in love with a certain Mark Caltagirone, and that she was very close to her two children. “The most beautiful sight of my life is being a mother and wife, what could be more beautiful? And mum do this, and mum do that and mum let’s play, beautiful”, said the showgirl in a guest speech which has become a cult, to the amazement of Mara Venier.

A case that then persisted for months, until Pamela Prati herself admitted that it was all fake because, according to her, she had been the victim of a scam. The so-called Pratigate, which then resulted in a long ongoing judicial process. The former Bagaglino star is now among the contestants of Tale e Quale Show, and above all she is said to be in a love relationship with a nineteen-year-old boy, Simone Ferrante. Today’s episode of Domenica In will once again have Giulia Bevilacqua and Enrico Brignano as guests. Mara Venier’s guest will also be the actress Vera Gemma, who will intervene to present the film Vera, directed by Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel, awarded last year in Venice in the Orizzonti section and nominated among the best foreign films at the 2024 Oscars for Austria .

And again Gabriele Cirilli and Francesco Paolantoni, who have now become a consolidated successful couple in the program Tale e Quale Show, as well as Maria Chiara Giannetta and Giuseppe Zeno who will present the second season of Blanca, broadcast on Rai 1 from Thursday 5 October. Finally, the journalist and writer Aldo Cazzullo will present his new book When we were the masters of the world.

Live TV and streaming

Domenica In awaits you on Rai 1 today, 1 October 2023. Where to see the episode of Mara Venier’s program live on TV and live streaming? The broadcast is broadcast free-to-air on Rai 1, starting at 2 pm, and in live streaming on RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from PC, tablet and smartphone for free.

How to watch Rai 1 also in streaming