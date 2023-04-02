Domenica In: previews, guests and lineup of today’s episode, 2 April 2023

The Sunday afternoon broadcast of Rai 1 hosted by Mara Venier is back today, April 2, 2023, Domenica In. As per tradition, current affairs will be discussed and there will be many guests from the world of entertainment and music. And not only. Below, the previews and guests of the Domenica In episode broadcast today, from 2 pm, Sunday 2 April 2023 on Rai 1.

Guests and lineup of today’s episode 2 April

Today, April 2, 2023, Domenica In is back with a new unmissable episode. Jerry Calà, after the illness that hit him in recent weeks, will be in the studio for a big party with lots of surprises. On the other hand, the actor and Mara Venier lived a beautiful love story and then remained very close friends. In the studio there will be Ezio Greggio, Christian De Sica, Massimo Boldi, Ivana Spagna, Maurizio Vandelli, Shel Shapiro, Andrea Roncato, his son Johnny and in connection again Red Canzian and the video messages of doctors and nurses from the Naples clinic where he was hospitalized Jerry Cala.

Again the singer-songwriter and rapper J-Ax and Sabrina Salerno. And then the journalist Gaia Tortora, daughter of the great Enzo, to remember him and present the book Testa alta ed Avanti, dedicated to the host of Portobello. The musical space is represented by one of the best and most exciting Italian artists, Diodato. Mara Venier will retrace her career by proposing some of her greatest successes starting with the magnificent Make noise with which she won the Sanremo 2020 Festival up to What a wonderful life. The singer will then present his new single So special. Finally, the journalist Mario Calabresi will be in the studio, who will talk about the book “I will be your memory” with Andra Bucci, a very important text for understanding what the Shoah really was.

Live TV and streaming

Domenica In awaits you on Rai 1 today, April 2, 2023. Where to see the episode of Mara Venier’s program live on TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast free-to-air on Rai 1, starting at 2.00 pm, and in live streaming on RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones for free.

How to see Rai 1 also in streaming