Domenica In: previews, guests and lineup of today’s episode, 19 March 2023

The Rai 1 Sunday afternoon broadcast hosted by Mara Venier is back today, March 19, 2023, Domenica In. As per tradition, current affairs will be discussed and there will be many guests from the world of entertainment and music. And not only. Below, the previews and guests of the Domenica In episode broadcast today, from 2 pm, Sunday 19 March 2023 on Rai 1.

Guests and lineup of today’s episode 19 March

Today, March 19, 2023, Domenica In is back with a new unmissable episode. As always there will be many guests. Being Father’s Day, there will be many VIP fathers in the studio, accompanied by their children. We start with Pupo, who will be accompanied by his daughter Clara. The singer will perform together with his daughter singing the song “Center of the world”. A connection with the other two daughters of Pupo, Ilaria and Valentina is also foreseen.

On Domenica In also Vittorio Sgarbi, with his daughters Evelina and Alba, for an unpublished portrait of the famous art critic. And still a great friend of Mara Venier, Al Bano, together with his children Yari and Jasmine Carrisi. Albano will sing the song “Ciao papa”, which he dedicated to his father Carmelo and of course to all his fathers. The Apulian singer will then perform a medley of his greatest hits, accompanied on the piano by the inseparable maestro Alterisio Paoletti.

Then remembering Little Tony, in the studio with Mara Venier his daughter Cristiana Ciacci, together with her five children Mirko, Martina, Melissa, Melania and Mattia. Cristiana will sing, together with her band "Little Tony family", some of her father's hits, including "Laspada nel cuore" and "When you see your girl", as well as the legendary "Cuore matto". Finally, for the music page, the couple Nek and Francesco Renga, in concert in September together at the Verona Arena, who will perform with two of their greatest hits, "Fatti Avanti Amore" and "La tua Bellezza", as well as with the new single "The infinite more or less".

Live TV and streaming

Domenica In awaits you on Rai 1 today, March 19, 2023. Where to see the episode of Mara Venier’s program live on TV and live streaming? The show is broadcast free-to-air on Rai 1, starting at 2.00 pm, and in live streaming on RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones for free.

