Domenica In: previews, guests and lineup of today’s episode, 12 March 2023

The Sunday afternoon broadcast of Rai 1 hosted by Mara Venier is back today, March 12, 2023, Domenica In. As per tradition, current affairs will be discussed and there will be many guests from the world of entertainment and music. And not only. Below, the previews and guests of the Domenica In episode broadcast today, from 2 pm, Sunday 12 March 2023 on Rai 1.

Guests and lineup of today’s episode 12 March

Today, March 12, 2023, Domenica In is back with a new unmissable episode. The official lineup has not been disclosed, but during the afternoon we will see many guests talking to Mara Venier.

It starts with a launch of the new edition of Masked singerthe yellow-musical show that is back on air from Saturday 18 March 2023 in prime time on Rai 1. The hostess and project manager of this program will be present to talk about this new series, i.e. Milly Carlucci. With her, the presence of the five investigators in the studio is expected, who will try to identify who is hiding behind the masks in the competition. The five detectives, as known, are Christian De Sica, Iva Zanicchi, Serena Bortone, Flavio Insinna and Francesco Facchinetti.

We then return to the Sanremo Festival 2023, this year kissed by success even more than in previous years, with the presence in the studio of Lazza who after having a chat with Aunt Mara will sing her Sanremo piece “Cenere“. Arrives in the studio on Sunday In one of the protagonists of The voice senior and The voice kids, or Clementine, who for the occasion, after an interview with Mara, will perform the famous piece by Fabrizio De Andrè “Don Raffae'”. Then comes the winner of The voice senior, Maria Theresa Royal, who will perform “Oggi sono io” the piece by Alex Britti. The presence of the winner of The voice kids is also expected, the final of which is broadcast on Saturday evening on Rai 1.

We remain in the world of music with the presence of the singer-songwriter in the studio Ref who will perform some of his most famous pieces, his wife is also expected to arrive with him Gabriella Labate and together they will tell their love story. In the episode of March 12, guest of Mara Venier on Sunday in one of the best and most famous actors of our country, Giancarlo Giannini, which has recently received the honor of having a star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame. Closing then with one of the greatest talents to emerge in the last Sanremo Festival, that is Tananai who will perform his splendid piece brought to Sanremo 2023 “Tango”.

Live TV and streaming

Domenica In awaits you on Rai 1 today, 12 March 2023. Where to see the episode of Mara Venier’s program live on TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast free-to-air on Rai 1, starting at 2.00 pm, and in live streaming on RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones for free.

