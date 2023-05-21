Domenica In: previews, guests and lineup of today’s episode, 21 May 2023

The Rai 1 Sunday afternoon broadcast hosted by Mara Venier is back today, May 21, 2023, Domenica In. As per tradition, current affairs will be discussed and there will be many guests from the world of entertainment and music. And not only. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Domenica In broadcast today, from 2 pm, Sunday 21 May 2023 on Rai 1.

Guests and lineup of today’s episode 21 May

Today, May 21, 2023, Domenica In is back with a new unmissable episode. In the studio with Mara, his great friend Massimo Ranieri, who in the studio next door is currently rehearsing his new show for Rai 1 “All dreams still in flight”. For the space dedicated to the guest news of the thirty-sixth episode Luigi Avella, the faithful repentant who said he had given large sums of money to Gisella Cardia, the self-styled seer of Trevignano.

For the world of song, one of the most prolific and successful interpreters of Italian pop music, Marcella Bella. With Aunt Mara, Marcella will retrace her entire fantastic career, recalling some of her most famous songs, most written by her brother, her great author, also of many pieces by Adriano Celentano, Gianni Bella. Then a familiar face to the Rai 1 audience will be a guest of Aunt Mara: Massimiliano Ossini.

It’s still: Rossana Luttazzi who will remember her husband Lelio Luttazzi. To pay homage to one of the greatest artists in the world of Italian entertainment, the presence in the studio is also expected of Minnie Minoprio, which was discovered by Luttazzi. Always music with Fabrizio Moro, in the studio with his band to launch his new song entitled “Dove”. In the end Ron Mossalso present with his band, to launch his new song entitled “Surprise Trip Love”.

Live TV and streaming

Domenica In awaits you on Rai 1 today, May 22, 2023. Where to see the episode of Mara Venier’s program live on TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast free-to-air on Rai 1, starting at 2.00 pm, and in live streaming on RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones for free.

How to see Rai 1 also in streaming