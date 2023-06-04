Domenica In: previews, guests and lineup of today’s episode, 4 June 2023

The Rai 1 Sunday afternoon broadcast hosted by Mara Venier is back today, June 4, 2023, Domenica In. As per tradition, current affairs will be discussed and there will be many guests from the world of entertainment and music. And not only. Below, the previews and guests of the Domenica In episode broadcast today, from 2 pm, Sunday 4 June 2023 on Rai 1.

Guests and lineup of today’s episode 4 June

Today, June 4, 2023, Domenica In is back with a new unmissable episode. It begins with the show and with two characters, an actor and a singer, who have joined together for a tour. It’s about the comedian George Panariello and the songwriter Marco Masini. The title of the show they will take around Italy is “Panariello VS Masini, the strange meeting”.

The Apulian comedian then returns to Aunt Mara for a chat Teo Teocoli. For the world of song it is the turn of Electra Lamborghini, who will present his new work “Elettraton“. The Friulian actress and singer was then in the studio with Mara Venier for a long interview Miranda Martino. He then returns to music with Domenico Modugno’s son, Massimo Modugno.

For the cinema then with Mara in the studio in Rome in the new episode of Sunday in the director Mark Bellocchio. Bellocchio will be in the studio with the little one Aeneas Sala to talk about his latest and beautiful film entitled “Kidnapped”. He then closes again with music and with the singer Bruno Venturini.

