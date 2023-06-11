Domenica In: previews, guests and lineup of today’s episode, 11 June 2023

The Sunday afternoon broadcast of Rai 1 hosted by Mara Venier is back today, 11 June 2023, Domenica In. As per tradition, current affairs will be discussed and there will be many guests from the world of entertainment and music. And not only. Below, the previews and guests of the Domenica In episode broadcast today, from 2 pm, Sunday 11 June 2023 on Rai 1.

Guests and lineup of today’s episode 11 June

Today, June 11, 2023, Domenica In is back with a new unmissable episode. This is the last episode of this season. First of all, there will be a big party dedicated to the programme, because it is the 30th anniversary of the first edition hosted by Mara Venier. This is why there will be many friends in the studio to celebrate this important milestone: Andrea Roncato, Giucas Casella, Francesca Alotta. Don Mazzi (on the telephone), Attilio Fontana, Paolo De Andreis, Paolo Marcati, Massimo Cinque, Nello Buongiorno and Maurizio Vandelli.

It’s still Al Bano, to celebrate his 80th birthday, obviously also listening to his most famous songs. The singer’s daughter is also in the studio Jasmine. Always for the musical space there will be Orietta Berti. With her Fabio Rovazzi for their summer hit La disco italiana. Do not miss a moving interview with Mauro Coruzzi, aka Platinette, who recently returned to television in Italy after the illness that struck him months ago. And finally Sal De Vinci, Giuseppe Gambi, Andrea Sannino and Franco Ricciardi.

Domenica In awaits you on Rai 1 today, 11 June 2023. Where to see the episode of Mara Venier’s program live on TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast free-to-air on Rai 1, starting at 2.00 pm, and in live streaming on RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones for free.

