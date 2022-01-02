Domenica In, previews and guests of today’s episode, January 2, 2022

The Sunday afternoon broadcast of Rai 1 conducted by Mara Venier is back today, 2 January 2022, Domenica In. As per tradition, we will talk about current events and there will be many guests from the world of entertainment and music. And not only. Below, the previews and the guests of the Sunday episode aired today, from 2 pm, Sunday 2 January 2022 on Rai 1.

Guests of today’s episode January 2

Today’s episode will see numerous guests alternating in Mara Venier’s studio. It starts with one of the great characters who will animate the next race of the Sanremo Festival: the great Neapolitan actor, author, singer Massimo Ranieri who will be a guest of Mara for an open-hearted interview as only the aunt of Italy can do and who will have way of talking about his book “All dreams still in flight”. The actor and director Christian De Sica will be the guest of Mara, who in these days is at the cinema with the film by and with Alessandro Siani Who framed Santa Claus, a film that also has the soubrette Diletta Leotta among the protagonists. Then in the studio with Mara the political journalist Paolo Del Debbio who for some time we have seen conducting the journalistic talk show Dritto e rovescio and which is normally broadcast by Rete 4 on Thursday evening and who from Mara will present his book “Le ten things I learned from life “. Then again: Bobby Solo who will be in the studio with his wife Tracy and son Ryan. Finally Orietta Berti who will sing the song “Amazzonia” dedicated to children and the new single produced for her by Manuelito (Hell Raton) “Full Moon”. Appointment therefore for the new episode on Sunday in with Mara Venier for Sunday 2 January starting at 14 obviously on Rai 1.

Live TV and streaming

Domenica In awaits you on Rai 1 on January 2, 2022. Where to see the episode of the Mara Venier program live on TV and live streaming? The transmission is broadcast in the clear on Rai 1, starting at 2 pm, and in live streaming on RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from PC, tablet and smartphone for free.

How to see Rai 1 also in streaming