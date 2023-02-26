Domenica In, previews and guests of today’s episode, 26 February 2023

The Rai 1 Sunday afternoon broadcast hosted by Mara Venier is back today, February 26, 2023, Domenica In. As per tradition, current affairs will be discussed and there will be many guests from the world of entertainment and music. And not only. Below, the previews and guests of the Domenica In episode broadcast today, from 2 pm, Sunday 26 February 2023 on Rai 1.

Guests of today’s episode February 26th

Today, February 26, 2023, Domenica In is back with a new unmissable episode. The first part will be dedicated to a memory of Maurizio Costanzo, with many friends such as Fabio Fazio and Carlo Conti. She then she one of the protagonists of the last Sanremo Festival Elodie, where she brought the song “Due” which will be re-proposed on Sunday afternoon on Rai 1, together with a nice chat with her friend Mara Venier. Guest then of Aunt Mara, after having welcomed in one of the last episodes Ezio Greggio, the other half of the television couple that animates Striscia la Notizia, or Enzo Iacchetti.

Then again from the Sanremo Festival 2023 the Cousins ​​from the countryside with their Sanremo piece “Lettera 22″ and the Colla zio who brought the song “Non mi va” to the 2023 Festival. We then return to the famous open-hearted interviews with Chiara Francini, one of the hosts of the Sanremo Festival 2023. Then to launch his new program in the prime time access of Rai1 “Five minutes” the good Bruno Vespa.

Finally we return again to Sanremo ’23 to launch another guest singer of Mara Venier, namely the handsome and talented Gianmaria who will perform in the studio proposing his Sanremo song “The Monster”.

