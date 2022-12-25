Domenica In, previews and guests of today’s episode, 25 December 2022

The Rai 1 Sunday afternoon broadcast hosted by Mara Venier is back today, December 25, 2022, Domenica In. As per tradition, current affairs will be discussed and there will be many guests from the world of entertainment and music. And not only. Below, the previews and guests of the Domenica In episode broadcast today, from 2 pm, Sunday 25 December 2022 on Rai 1.

Guests of today’s episode 25 December

Today, December 25, 2022, Domenica In is back with a new unmissable episode. For this Christmas episode a very important cast of guests is expected starting from two protagonists of Italian pop music for many years, namely Iva Zanicchi and Orietta Berti. The eagle of Ligonchio and the nightingale of Cavriago, these are the nicknames that were given to the two singers in the years of their first singing successes, are no longer simple singers, but real television personalities. Christmas episode of Sunday into will also see the presence of Christian De Sica for film ‘Christmas at all costs’, then for music, in addition to the two queens mentioned above, Bobby Solo who will propose a medley of Christmas songs, therefore Virginia Raffaele and Fabio De Luigi for film ‘Three too many’.

Live TV and streaming

Domenica In awaits you on Rai 1 today, December 25, 2022. Where to see the episode of Mara Venier’s program live on TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast free-to-air on Rai 1, starting at 2.00 pm, and in live streaming on RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones for free.

How to see Rai 1 also in streaming