Come back today, June 20, 2021, Sunday In, the Sunday afternoon broadcast of Rai 1 conducted by Mara Venier, recovering from health problems. As per tradition, we will talk about current events and there will be many guests from the world of entertainment and music. And not only. Below, the advances he guests of the Sunday episode On air today, from 2 pm, Sunday June 20 2021 on Rai 1.

Today’s episode will close at 5 pm to give space to the Euro 2020 Italy-Wales match (6 pm). Live from the ‘Fabrizio Frizzi’ studios in Rome, today Mara Venier will enjoy the company of many guests. It starts at 2 pm, as always, with the space that the program dedicates every week to Covid with the professor Pierpaolo Sileri, undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and in connection with Professor Matteo Bassetti and the journalist and writer Maurizio Costanzo. From Mara then in the central studio in via Nomentana in Rome the singer Orietta Berti and the comedian Nino Frassica.

Guests of Mara Venier on Sunday In of 20 June then the actress Paola Minaccioni who will talk about his film “School of mafia”And the winning dancer of the dance tournament at Amici 2021 Giulia Stabile. Always for the guest dance world the etoile Eleonora Abbagnato and the singer Boomdabash with his summer 2021 hit “Mohicans”. They complete the parterre of the guests of the episode number forty of Sunday in the actor Salvatore Esposito, remembered by all in the part of Genny Savastano in Gomorrah currently revived on Sky Atlantic and guest to talk about his first book “Shamans“. Complete the cast of the next installment of Sunday in singer Bruno Venturini. Appointment therefore for the new episode of Sunday in with Mara Venier for Sunday 20 June starting at 14 obviously on Rai1.

Domenica In awaits you on Rai 1 on 20 June 2021 from 2.00 pm Where to see the episode of the Mara Venier program live on TV and live streaming? The transmission is broadcast in the clear on Rai 1, starting at 2 pm, and in live streaming on RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from PC, tablet and smartphone for free.

