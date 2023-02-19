Domenica In, previews and guests of today’s episode, 19 February 2023

The Rai 1 Sunday afternoon broadcast hosted by Mara Venier is back today, February 19, 2023, Domenica In. As per tradition, current affairs will be discussed and there will be many guests from the world of entertainment and music. And not only. Below, the previews and guests of the Domenica In episode broadcast today, from 2 pm, Sunday 19 February 2023 on Rai 1.

Guests of today’s episode February 19th

Today, February 19, 2023, Domenica In is back with a new unmissable episode. In the foreground again the Sanremo Festival. Some of the singers of this 73rd edition will arrive in the studio: starting from Rosa Chemical and her “Made in Italy”, protagonist of the discussed kiss with Fedez. And again Aries with “Sea of ​​troubles”, the Coma_Cose with “L’addio”, Leo Gassman with “Third heart”, the young Will with “Stupid” and Gianluca Grignani with “The words I didn’t tell you”. The commentators of this Sanremo block will be Pino Strabioli, Marino Bartoletti, Simona Izzo and Luca Tommasini. And again Al Bano, protagonist during the Festival of an historic moment with Gianni Morandi and Massimo Ranieri. The actor Francesco Arca was also a guest to promote the new Rai 1 fiction, leaving tonight, Stay with me. And finally the presenter of the PrimaFestival and radio speaker Andrea Delogu.

Live TV and streaming

Domenica In awaits you on Rai 1 today, February 19, 2023. Where to see the episode of Mara Venier’s program live on TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast free-to-air on Rai 1, starting at 2.00 pm, and in live streaming on RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones for free.

