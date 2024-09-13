Domenica In, Mara Venier’s tearful announcement: “It will be the last”

“When last year I said it was the last ‘Domenica In’, I was very convinced. This year too I thought I wouldn’t do it, but it will be the last”, the words of Mara Venier, her voice broken by tears, remembering the images of the first ‘Domenica In’ which he is reviewing these days in view of the new edition, starting on Sunday 15 September at 2pm on Rai 1.

“I don’t see a right place for me in the television landscape. When they ask me ‘what would you like to do after ‘Domenica In’ – he explains – I don’t know what to answer because I don’t see myself anywhere else”.

The presenter is ready for new challenges: “I’m trying to get out of ‘Domenica In’, undoubtedly there is a desire to do something else. I don’t know what, will it be cinema? I don’t know. I’m open to new experiences – says Venier – not necessarily with great visibility, like a prime time show. Even small things are fine, the important thing is that I get back my curiosity and the desire to explore the many worlds”, she concludes.

Mara Venier, ‘I open ‘Domenica In’ with the memory of Luca Giurato’

“We open the episode of the new season of ‘Domenica In’ with the memory of Luca Giurato”. Mara Venier’s announcement at the press conference for the new edition, broadcast from Sunday 15 September at 2pm on Rai 1.

Luca Giurato: Mara Venier, ‘if I’m on ‘Domenica In’ I owe it to him’

“I can’t start the ‘Domenica In’ conference without remembering Luca Giurato. We had the first press conference of the 1993-1994 season right here (at the Rai headquarters in Viale Mazzini, ed.), he wanted me close to him. If I’m still here, it’s thanks to him”. This is how Mara Venier remembers the journalist and presenter, who died on 11 September at the age of 84, during the press conference for the new edition of ‘Domenica In’, from Sunday 15 September at 2 pm on Rai 1.

