The news is making the rounds on the web: let's find out together who the presumed replacement for the presenter will be

According to his words, this seems to be the last year of management for Mara Venier to Sunday In. Over the last few hours, the weekly 'Nuovo' has made public the name of the presenter's alleged replacement: let's find out together who we are talking about.

These are the words that Mara Venier released last year Sunday In:

This is the last one really. I was already undecided whether to do this, but they convinced me. They know this program is my weak point.

After the announcement of Aunt Mara, the hunt for the identity of her replacement immediately began and the name that emerged is undoubtedly a shock. Let's find out together who it is.

Sunday In, Will Barbara D'Urso replace Mara Venier? The bombshell indiscretion

A background on the alleged replacement of Mara Venier a Sunday In was provided by the weekly 'Nuovo'. According to what was revealed by the magazine directed by Riccardo Signoretti, it seems that Barbara D'Urso will replace Aunt Mara in the new edition of Sunday In. This is what was revealed by the well-known newspaper:

There is Sunday In in the future of Barbara D'Urso (with the blessing of her friend Mara Venier). And we'll see some good ones as soon as the contract with Mediaset expires.

And, continuing with the revelationthe weekly magazine directed by Riccardo Signoretti then added:

Not only Sanremo, the managers of Viale Mazzini also have other projects to define. The future of Sunday in, for example. Because Venier now seems adamant: 'It's my last season', she said. So the hunt for the presenter's heir began. Mara is a sentimental woman and she hopes that her 'creature' will be entrusted to a special person. Someone who knows how to put her heart into everything she does, just like her.

To then conclude: