What will Mara Venier do next year (on television)? It will of course be clouds at the helm of Domenica In. After the announcement from Rai particle here comes the confirmation of the presenter in the last episode of the program, who talks about the most difficult edition of her life.

Mara Venier will still be al helm of Sunday in. For many, this is nothing new: at the presentation of next season’s Rai schedules, the director of Rai 1 Stefano Coletta had confirmed that the presenter will again be at the helm of the Sunday afternoon program of the state TV flagship network.

During the year Aunt Mara had announced that she wanted to “give up everything” to be able to devote herself exclusively to her nephews and her beloved husband Nicola Carraro, who no longer wanted to leave alone on Sundays. But he had also retracted, claiming he was thinking about it. In the end, let’s face it, what Sunday would it be without Mara Venier?

Domenica In, a titanic undertaking

Read also: Domenica In, Mara Venier: Stefano De Martino “killed”, there will be Maria De Filippi

And so here is that the Rai leaders managed to convince her: the Rai 1 living room, on the feast day, is all hers. This was a particularly difficult edition for Aunt Mara, who had already presented herself in the studio with a broken foot in the final of the past. But conducting a program like this in compliance with health rules, in full pandemic, with many guests in connection and not in the studio talking with her, was not not easy at all. Atitanic undertaking, which the presenter, with her exuberance, her enthusiasm, her professionalism and her talent, managed to complete with great success.

Sunday after Sunday Venier beat herself in the you listen, by registering real ones record. There is no competition that holds: aunt Mara is number one. And in fact, as we all know, Mediaset is trying to run for cover and to prepare for a Sunday afternoon, starting from September, that is worthy of Mara’s competition.

Mara is already studying the news of Domenica In

Which, however, is already studying with its authors the iimportant news to be made to the transmission. A first idea is the one that in the end the director of Rai 1 assigned entrusted to Serena Autieri with its “Dedicated” program. For this reason, during the last Sunday episode aired on Sunday 27 June 2021, Zia Marta scolded the director who blew her the idea, which should have been developed starting from September, to entrust it to the beautiful presenter. Of course Mara, I’m kidding, she is very happy that her colleague has her opportunity.

It might interest you: Domenica In: for Mara Venier an encore wedding with a dress by Enzo Miccio

But she also made him a promise: if the program goes well she will “snatch” the program a little by placing it in her Sunday show.

La Venir returns in September with Domenica In

In the final episode, the presenter wanted to thank a little everyone who made the adventure possible in such a difficult year:

“How many have I done on Sunday in? Thirteen! But this was the most difficult, I tell us from my heart! However I’ll be here again in September ”.