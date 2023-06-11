Venier began the last episode of Domenica In in memory of Pier Francesco Forleo, Rai manager but above all husband of his daughter Elisabetta Ferracini. The 61-year-old manager suddenly disappeared last Friday, leaving the television world astonished but above all the host’s family, destroyed by grief.

“I want to start by saying goodbye to Pier” Mara Venier began with emotion, already appearing visibly excited during the connection with Tg1. While the smiling photo of Forleo was shown behind her, the presenter said: “Pier was an important manager of Rai, a company that we love very much. He also loved her very much, he was involved in sports ”. Then the reference to the personal bond with Forleo: “For me, Pier Francesco Forleo was only my son-in-law and I the mother-in-law, he always called me that for 18 years”, he added in tears: “I can’t help but start this episode with who brought joy and love into my life and my family. Bye Pier I will miss you, we will miss you very much “. The applause of the public accompanied the commercial break and demonstrated the affection for the presenter.