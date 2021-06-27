Today the last episode of the season on Domenica In will air. Mara Venier, who is not having an easy time due to health problems related to a wrong surgery, spent yesterday cooking and confessing to being a little sad .

Mara Venier will close today the long season of Sunday In which kept millions of viewers company on Rai 1, recording record ratings week after week. There conductor she is experiencing a difficult moment after the surgery that immediately led her to lose sensitivity to part of her face and, today, for her, it will be a very exciting day.

How did he experience this expectation? Mara Venier? Perhaps to try to eliminate the tension, the conductor has dedicated herself to one of her great passions, namely the kitchen, and she enjoyed showing her Instagram followers all the specialties she had prepared: cutlets and fried croquettes and sweets at will.

After showing all this to his followers, Mara Venier he wanted to say a few words to his audience, appearing already excited for today’s episode.

Mara Venier: how are you?

There conductor did not give up her ironic streak, claiming to have “cooked like crazy” and to have also done the final rehearsals for the episode of Sunday In, which will be broadcast starting from 14:00 on Rai 1. During the speech Mara Venier, however, she stopped putting her hand to her mouth and saying, “Okay … Let’s just say it’s okay.”

There conductor she immediately recovered by consoling herself with a glass of wine which, thanks to health problems, interventions and convalescence, she had been missing for about three weeks. Despite the ideal toast with all the followers, from the face of Mara Venier there was a certain nostalgia and sadness, which came out completely when the presenter made an appointment this afternoon: