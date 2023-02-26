These days the world of Italian entertainment is experiencing a real mourning due to the disappearance of Maurizio Costanzo. We recall that the great conductor and journalist died on Friday morning in Rome at the age of 84. There are many television broadcasts that are remembering the TV giant in days. Also Mara Venier wanted to remember him in a special episode of Sunday In.

The bet of Sunday In aired this afternoon was entirely dedicated to the memory of Maurice Costanzo. The landlady recalled the TV giant in the presence of some personalities from the entertainment world, such as Bruno Vespa, Walter Veltroni, Vittorio Sgarbi and many others.

To all those who have attended this special episode, the great has not gone unnoticed ache of those present for the disappearance of Maurizio Costanzo. In remembering the TV giant, Mara Venier could not help but address a thought for Maria DeFilippion which he spent these words:

Maria De Filippi is really alone, how will it be for her after Costanzo?

He replied to the presenter’s question the lawyer by Maurizio Costanzo who expressed himself with these words:

It’s right to think a lot about her, Maurizio was everything for her. It is the duty of us friends, after these memories for Maurizio, to be close to Maria. I think Maria was really alone. She needs our affection and to have the feeling that life with Maurizio continues through us. I think it is our duty to fulfill with Christian friendship.

Subsequently Mara Venier he addressed a last thought to his friend Maria De Filippi: