Guest of Mara Venier on Domenica In, Loretta Goggi returned to her decision to abandon social media after the criticisms then resulted in insults and violence on the person, on his appearance. Words that hurt her inside, that forced her to close her website too …

In Verona after his performance ai Seat Music Awards with cursed spring, Loretta Goggi seemed to have found the desire to sing as in the past. A sensation that did not last long because it was then overwhelmed by criticism: too many, exaggerated, above all unjustified.

“The party was ruined the next day on the net, I was hurt. No, I have a social profile, I have a site held by other people, the rest is not mine nor edited by me. Finding on my site the assaults received for interpretation, make-up, dress, made me feel terrible: “the witch of Snow White”, “If you haven’t made a touch-up it’s time to do them” and more… ”. Read also: Domenica In, Mara Venier: Stefano De Martino “killed”, there will be Maria De Filippi

A rain of criticisms And insults that made Loretta Goggi feel bad that a Sunday In from her friend Mara Venier he confessed that he no longer wants to read such things and that for this reason “I have decided to quit, I enjoy life alongside the people who love me”.

Loretta Goggi says goodbye to her haters

But before saying goodbye and thanking those who defended her on social media and sided with her, Loretta Goggi wants to send one last message, a dig:

“If you then enlarge the profile images of those who criticize you, you realize that obviously no mirrors at home have any …”

An adult response that has received the smile and applause of the Lady of Sunday, too tired of the haters, of those who decide to live thinking of denigrating others. Who knows if they will stop now …