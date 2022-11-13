During today’s episode, November 13, 2022, of Domenica In, the program conducted by Mara Venier, there was talk of Dancing with the stars 2022 which yesterday saw the elimination of Dario Cassini and Paola Barale. The second, present in the studio, told about her emotions: “I was disappointed, because I liked it, I enjoyed it. Then I worked hard, it made me feel good physically and mentally Dancing. I’m sorry I didn’t bring out all my potential ”.

Thinking about doing something nice, Aunt Mara had prepared a surprise phone call for the showgirl. But things didn’t go as planned. To address the issue in more depth, Venier made Barale speak with her teacher Roly Maden, certain that she would have found the right words to support the former pupil and instead the dancer created a case.

“She is good, but she has a way of learning that is perhaps slower than other dancers, but she is good,” he said. Frost has fallen in the studio. Paola Barale remained of salt, then making it clear that she did not appreciate her at all and inviting the teacher to keep quiet: “Ok, maybe it’s better that you don’t say anything more. Because that said… Ok, I’m slower than the others, ”she said angrily.

Mara Venier then made fun of us about: “He didn’t take it very well”. Roly tried to explain himself better, but he only managed to reiterate what he had already said. “Here, she re-iterated what she said earlier. I disagree ”, Barale commented.