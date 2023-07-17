It seems that the presenter is really willing to leave the running of the program: here’s who could replace her

Sunday In it is without a doubt one of the most loved and followed programs on Italian television. The broadcast champion of ratings is preparing to return to air on Rai 1 starting next September but there could be some news. According to rumors, it seems that Mara Venier he will no longer lead the program. Let’s find out who could replace her together.

During the presentation of the Rai schedules, held last July 7, Mara Venier revealed to journalists that this would have been her last year in Sunday In. According to her statements, it seems that the queen of Italian television has made the decision to leave conduction of the program. These were his words about it:

This year is the last. Already in 2022 I was very undecided, but Sunday In it’s my weak point, when they ask me to continue I can’t say no. There are now 15 editions, I’m crazy. I deeply love this program, in the last 5 years it has always grown, we have had wonderful plays but this will be the last year.

Sunday InMara Venier intending to abandon the management: here’s who could replace her

Following the statements made by Mara Venier regarding the choice to abandon the management of Sunday In the hunt for the name that could replace it immediately started. In the last few hours, someone has mentioned the name of Alessia Marcuzzi.

It is important to underline that at the moment it is only a rumor not yet confirmed nor denied and those directly involved have preferred to remain silent about this news that is circulating about them. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if there will be any novelty about who will take the place of Mara Venier in the next edition of Sunday In.