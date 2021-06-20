Who will animate the living room of Domenica In on Sunday 20 June 2021? Who will connect with Mara Venier and who, on the other hand, will join the landlady in the Fabrizio Frizzi studios in Rome? In addition to opening the usual window on the vaccination campaign and on the in-depth study related to the Covid-19 pandemic, aunt Mara will welcome

Sunday In has come to a new episode e Mara Venier, after the health problem he had, he prepares to return to the broadcast and to welcome Fabrizio Frizzi to the studios, from where his program is broadcast, his numerous guests. The appointment on Easter Sunday, May 30, 2021, is at 2 pm on Rai 1.

Domenica In and the vaccination campaign

Also this Sunday Mara Venier will make public service the center of her broadcast and will deal with the vaccination campaign and the situation of the COVID-19 in our country. Will talk about it together with Pierpaolo Sileri, undersecretary in the last two governments of our Republic, with Prof. Matteo Bassetti Director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Hospital in Genoa and with Maurizio Costanzo, journalist, conductor and husband of Maria De Filippi.

Orietta Berti by Mara Venier

The extraordinary one will be hosted in the usual space dedicated to music Orietta Berti, which topped the charts with the song ‘One thousand‘. The national Orietta will be a guest in the studio of aunt Mara and after the performance, she will retrace the highlights of her career with the hostess. It will be a very intense moment, in which the singer will also tell anecdotes related to her beloved family, her beloved husband Osvaldo and their two children Omar and Otis.

Remaining in the musical field, here is also arriving in the studio i Boomdabash who will perform with their latest hit of the summer ‘Mohicans‘. Bruno Venturini will sing a classic of the Neapolitan song.

On Sunday we talk about cinema and TV

Space for the cinema, which is slowly resuming and reopening, with Nino Frassica and Paola Minaccioni presenting their new film ‘School of mafia’, which will be in cinemas from 24 June. Eleonora Abbagnato, our extraordinary étoile, will explain what the Rai project ‘The unbreakable’ is, in which she will tell five stories of Italian sportsmen in view of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking of TV and talents, Aunt Mara meets the winner of Friends of Maria De Filippi, the very nice dancer Giulia Stabilis; Sangiovanni’s girlfriend, also a pupil (singer) of the Amici school and ranked second, will propose an original choreography to the notes of ‘Ice Ice baby’ by ‘Vanilla Ice’;

Salvatore Esposito, who lent his face to the famous’ Genny ‘in the series’Gomorrah‘, he devoted himself to writing and from aunt Mara will present his first novel-thriller’ The Shaman ‘.