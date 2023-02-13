Yesterday, Sunday 12 February, the episode of Sunday In dedicated entirely to San Remo Festival. Of all the Big names in the competition who performed on the Ariston stage, the gesture of which Gianluca Grignani he took center stage during his performance. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Gianluca Grignani was undoubtedly one of the undisputed protagonists of this 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival. Despite his song was not the winning one, ‘When you lack your breath’ really won everyone’s heart.

The artist revived the song competing at the Sanremo Festival in the special episode of Domenica In, conducted by Mara Venier and aired directly on the Ariston stage. Gianluca became the protagonist of a moment much talked about by gossip. Let’s find out together what it is.

Sunday InGianluca Grignani stops singing in playback and dances with Mara Venier

As already anticipated, Gianluca Grignani had the opportunity to re-propose the song ‘When you miss your breath’ in the episode of Sunday In aired yesterday afternoon. While she was performing the artistwho was singing in playback, decided to interrupt his performance to dance with Mara Venier and enjoy the song with the audience.

Gianluca’s gesture was appreciated by many, even if those who submitted were not lacking the artist to criticism. However, there are many who have taken the defense of the singer on whom they declared:

You laugh at Grignani. But he is sincere. What’s the point of pretending to sing when it’s obvious he’s lip-syncing? Might as well enjoy that moment. What an icon I love him and you who per***ate him don’t understand anything.

We remind you that Gianluca Grignani wrote the song ‘When you miss your breath’ thinking about him fatherabout which he said: