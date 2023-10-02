These are the words of the former paparazzi king: “If I hadn’t gone to prison, De Martino wouldn’t have existed”

After the interview given to Beasts, Fabrizio Corona is back to being talked about. The former king of the paparazzi was in fact a guest on the episode of Sunday In aired Sunday 1 October. In Mara Venier’s living room the former photographer made some statements about Belen Rodriguez and threw a dig at Stefano De Martino. Let’s find out together what his words were.

During the interview given to Sunday InFabrizio Corona talked about the loves he experienced together with Nina Moric it’s at Belen Rodriguez. The former photographer revealed that he maintained a relationship of respect and affection with the Argentine showgirl. These were the words of Fabrizio Corona on Belen Rodriguez:

I wish Belen something that half is enough. She also left me facing 13 years in prison. If I hadn’t gone there, maybe De Martino would never have existed, she would have stayed with me. Then we broke up and I never saw her again. One day, after 8 months, she was pregnant and we ended up on the same flight. She starts crying, we were all hugging the flight. Now we love each other.

In the words of the former king of the paparazzi, many saw a real dig aimed at Stefano De Martino. At the moment, the host remained silent and decided not to respond to the words released by Fabrizio Corona in the living room of Domenica In.

Domenica In, Fabrizio Corona reveals: “After the interview with BeastsCarlo went to live with his mother”

After the statements made about Belen Rodriguez, in the living room of Mara Venier Fabrizio Corona revealed, after the interview with Belve, his son Carlo has returned to live with his mother: