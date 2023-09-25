Andrea Piazzolla strongly criticized by the guests present in the studio

The episode of Sunday In which aired on Sunday 24 September was quite eventful. Among the many topics covered, ample space was given to the story of Gina Lollobrigida. Also present in the studio was Andrea Piazzolla, who ended up at the center of a heated argument which forced the landlady Mara Venier to intervene. But let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

Moments of tension a Sunday In. It all started when Mara Venier covered the topic regarding the disappearance of Gina Lollobrigida. In the studio there were, as well as Andrea Piazzolla, also Adriano Aragozzini, Morena Zapparoli, Alessandra Mussolini and Salvo Sottile. In particular, the latter directed heavy criticism at Piazzolla, forcing Mara Venier to intervene.

These were the words that Alessandra Mussolini addressed to Andrea Piazzolla:

I remember a wonderful birthday, there was a circus, you Andrea had given him a little lion. Leoncino, Mara, but with whose money?

The presenter responded to Alessandra Mussolini’s words in this way:

Where there is taste there is no loss they say in Naples. He earned his money and everyone is free to do what they want at any age with their money. A woman can spend it as she wants. In your opinion, at 90 years old, if I find a cute guy who makes me feel good, will I look at him?

At this point Alessandra Mussolini intervened again:

If at 90 you want to give someone 10, 20 or 30 million euros, go ahead.

Just at this moment Mussolini was interrupted by Morena Zapparolli to whom he then addressed these words: