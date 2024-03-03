There is very little left until the interview that the former presenter of Pomeriggio 5 will give to Mara Venier

The farewell of Barbara D'Urso at Mediaset it was without a doubt one of the most talked about topics of the summer. After Pier Silvio Berlusconi's non-renewal of her contract, many wondered when Carmelita would return to TV. And today is the big day, since the former presenter of Afternoon 5 will be guest of Mara Venier a Sunday In.

A few days ago Mara Venier and Francesca Fagnani they made public the news of Barbara D'Urso's guest appearance at Sunday In and even Barbara herself confirmed everything by publishing a count-down on her Instagram page. Carmelita's fans can't wait to see her this afternoon and find out what Barbara has to say in the plan led by her friend Mara.

There are many questions but one thing is certain, Barbara will not wash the 'dirty clothes'. The news was made public by Davide Maggio who revealed:

For the record, tomorrow at Sunday In there will be no washing of dirty clothes.

What Barbara D'Urso will talk about on Domenica In is revealed in a Rai statement made public a few hours ago.

These are the company's words regarding the interview that Carmelita will give today on Domenica In:

Between career and private life, Barbara d'Urso talks to Mara Venier at the opening of the episode broadcast tomorrow 3 March at 2pm on Rai 1 and Rai Italia, live from the 'Fabrizio Frizzi' studios in Rome.

In addition to Barbara D'Urso, guests of the episode of Sunday In that will be broadcast there will be Luisa Ranieriwho will be present by Mara Venier for the series Lolita Lobosco 3 And Alessandro Cattelan. Michele Guardì, author and director, will be present to pay homage to Rai's 70th anniversary.