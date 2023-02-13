The presenter could not help but throw a dig at the singer: her words

The San Remo Festival ended and yesterday, Sunday 12 February, as usual, the Big names in the competition performed again on the Ariston stage for the special episode of Domenica In hosted by Mara Venier. The only one absent from the episode was Anna Oxa, to which the presenter could not help but throw a dig. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Anna Oxa the only one absent in the episode of Sunday In aired from Sanremo and conducted by Mara Venier. It was the presenter who made the news of the singer public in the broadcast, who allegedly threw a real dig at the artist.

These were the words that Mara Venier pronounced regarding the absence of Anna Oxa in the episode:

Anna Oxa today is the only artist who will not be here, an absolutely legitimate choice.

Following the presenter’s words, the public showed its discontent with the situation. Marco Mengonihowever, speculated that the choice of the singer not to participate in the episode of Sunday In was due to too much tiredness.

But right now Mara Venier couldn’t help but launch a real one dig to Anna Oxa. These were his words about it:

We are all very tired, I assure you that I am dead tired.

At the moment the singer has not revealed the reasons behind the choice not to participate in the episode of Sunday In aired from the Ariston theater in Sanremo and preferred to remain silent about this much-talked-about news.

We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if the singer will respond to the dig launched by Mara Venier and will reveal the reasons for choosing not to be present at the special episode of Sunday In dedicated entirely to the Sanremo Festival.