Dominica Delgado the summer of 2015 caused a stir in the local entertainment world, as he was the protagonist of a controversial ampay with patrick parody. By then, the former reality girl was a complete stranger, which is why she received the attention of various TV shows. At first, she was harsh with the press; however, shortly after she became a member of the “Bienvenida La Tarde” program.

When asked by local media about her relationship with the popular “Pato”, she recounted that previously, when they were younger, they had had a sentimental relationship. As a result, she was nicknamed the ‘Remember Girl’. After being in the spotlight for various controversies and participating in 2019 in “El Valor de La Verdad”, she disappeared from TV. She knows what she has been of her life.

What has become of Doménica Delgado, former reality girl and protagonist of controversial ampays?

Doménica is currently away from the cameras and television sets. Likewise, recently there has been no news of ‘outings’ with any known member of the Lorcha show business. However, Patricio Parodi’s ex-partner continues to share her day-to-day life through her social networks.

Delgado, who is 25 years old and whose birthday is March 7, has no known trade as such. Although she was a public figure for several years, she only revealed when she attended the “Valor de La Verdad” that she was from Chorrillana by birth and that her profession was being a social communicator.

Doménica Delgado leads a life full of travel. Photo: LR composition/Instagram capture/@domedelgado

Doménica Delgado, on her social networks, shows absolutely all the trips and the exclusive places she visits. Some of the places where she has been are: Punta Cana, Madrid, Mexico, Florence and Buenos Aires. She also tours her native country from end to end.

The Chorrillana by birth, who starred in her first ampay at the age of 17, is not alone, because she found love in Jaime Mujica.

Doménica Delgado and her current partner, Jaime Mujica. Photo: LR composition/Instagram capture/@domedelgado

She has shared a post on Instagram with him since January 2022. He has become her travel company and other events. For her part, Doménica does not miss any opportunity to declare the affection she has for him.

With whom was Doménica Delgado linked?

Doménica Delgado was linked to Patricio Parodi in 2015. She recounted that they had already been there before, when they were younger. At that time, the native of Chorrillos was 17 years old.

She was also related to Antonio Pavón, the model also said that she dated the bullfighter for almost a year. However, when they were about to make her relationship official, a program released an “ampay” of her dancing with another person.

The former reality girl also had a relationship with Pedro Moral before he became romantically close to Sheyla Rojas. She recounted in “The Value of the Truth” that the relationship between them was extremely toxic, even reaching physical aggression.

Doménica Delgado was next to Patricio Parodi, Antonio Pavón and Pablo Moral. Photo: Composition LR/America TV Capture/Broadcast

“We were several. We started talking awful and he pushed me out of the car. [que no estaba en movimiento] and I fell. He was pretty drunk. Everyone, my friends and their security came to my defense. Days after that it was all over.” Said the communicator.

“I don’t classify Pedro as a bad person, but I tolerated many things of which I am now clear. I went to the psychologist to help me. When we argued he would hit the wall. My relationship became extremely toxic.” She finished.

When Doménica Delgado told that she was mistreated by her ex-partner Pedro Moral

In 2019, the model narrated several episodes of jealousy, insecurities and abuse that she experienced when she was the businessman’s partner. This led to the “Válgame” program inviting her to talk about the harsh situation she went through when she was 19 years old.

“When I was with Pedro, I was also much younger, I was four years younger, it was the first time I had a serious relationship. He was older than me, he definitely had more life than me, more travel. He has a lot of advantage over me and he can handle me as he wants, ”he assured Dominica Delgado when she was consulted about the mistreatment she suffered.

Doménica Delgado told everything about Antonio Pavón

“Is the legend of Antonio Pavón true?” Beto Ortiz asked in 2019 to Dominica Delgadowho launched an affirmative answer.

The model privately compared the Spanish bullfighter and Pedro Moral. How do I say this. He is a well-proportioned boy. I had a lot of chemistry with Antonio (Pavón), which with Peter (Moral) not much, he was not active. It was in those moments when I missed, ”he said in the red chair.

What did Doménica Delgado say in “The Value of Truth”?

Doménica Delgado received 25,000 soles for answering 20 questions in “The Value of Truth” by Beto Ortiz.

The influencer gave details of her love past, which involved Nicola Porcella, Angie Arizaga’s ex-partner.

In addition, the beautiful young woman spoke of the episodes of infidelity that she experienced during her romantic relationship with the businessman Pedro Moral.

Pedro Moral’s Instagram message after Domenica’s appearance on EVDLV

Businessman’ Peter Moral he is very active in his account instagram. Shortly after airing The value of truth of his ex Dominica Delgado, published a message that intrigues his hundreds of followers. Is it a hint for the young model?