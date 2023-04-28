Angelo Domenghini, known as Domingo, born in 1941, great protagonist of the most beautiful Inter and the most beautiful Cagliari of all time. He won the Italian cup with Atalanta, two championships with Mazzola and one with Gigi Riva. He was born in Lallio in the Bergamo area, he lives in Liscia di Vacca on the Costa Smeralda. He speaks in a low, somewhat hoarse voice, assaulted by cigarettes.