And one of them is still brand new.

Buying a car that you haven’t seen, with an unknown history and of which you sometimes don’t even know if it starts at all: you just have to dare. Still, that’s kind of the way things are at Domeinen. However, this time we have two cars that will probably keep you pretty safe.

It concerns two thick Porsches, both a Turbo S and both from the year 2020. Yet they are completely different cars. One is a 992 Turbo S, the other a Taycan Turbo S.

We’ll start with the Taycan. It has a Dutch registration and was also originally delivered in the Netherlands. That already sounds good. The owner has also chosen a very cool color: Mamba Green. This is a color that you can simply order at no extra cost, but many people still choose gray or black.

The car has been used as a daily driver, as it already has 45,000 km on the clock. Unfortunately, the Taycan is not quite perfect: there are two ugly cracks in the panoramic roof. So you have to calculate the costs for a new window.

The 992 Turbo S is less exciting, but what makes this car interesting is the mileage. There is only 1,285 km on the clock. So that means this 992 still brand new. Unfortunately, it cannot be checked, because there is only a German registration. However, the photos give no reason to doubt the mileage.

In terms of speed, the cars are very evenly matched. In fact, they are just as fast from 0 to 100 km/h. This takes a mere 2.8 seconds with both cars. Of course, the 911 has the longest breath: it continues to 330 km / h, while the Taycan is ready at 260 km / h.

In fact, you should just buy them both. The Taycan is an ideal daily and then you can grab the 992 Turbo S at the weekend and throw open the roof. What does a man want more? So we would say: make your move and make an offer on this Turbo S duo Domains.

