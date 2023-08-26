Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/26/2023 – 12:48

The Archdiocese of Salvador, in Bahia, announced this Saturday morning, the 26th, the death of its archbishop emeritus, Dom Geraldo Majella Agnelo.

Appointed by Pope John Paul II as Metropolitan Archbishop of São Salvador da Bahia in January 1999, Dom Geraldo actively participated in the beatification process of the Bahian nun Sister Dulce, in 2011. The Archbishop was chosen to write the prayer of the first saint born in Brazil , now known as Santa Dulce dos Pobres.

In the same year, Dom Geraldo had his resignation accepted by Pope Benedict XVI, assuming the position he held until his death. In addition, he held positions as a member of the Pontifical Commission for Cultural Heritage of the Church and was elected president of the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB) in 2003.

Despite being born in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais, on October 19, 1933, Dom Geraldo chose to live in Londrina, Paraná, in 2014, where he will be buried, following his wish expressed in a letter registered with a notary.

In a statement released by the paranaense curia, Dom Geraldo’s health worsened in December 2022 after suffering a Cerebral Vascular Accident. He was being cared for at home and had taken a turn for the worse in recent days.

The Archdiocese reported that, this Saturday, it will release information about the farewell rituals and the burial place.