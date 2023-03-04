SAN DIEGO, California — Waves were breaking in the bay, but at Point Loma Naval Base, it was impossible to miss a bottlenose dolphin named Blue, leaping out of the water and whistling as a team of veterinarians approached.

“He’s always glad to see us,” said Barb Linnehan, director of animal health and welfare for the National Marine Mammal Foundation, a nonprofit research organization. “He Acts Like a 20 Year Old Dolphin.”

But at 57, Blue is geriatric, one of the oldest dolphins in the US Navy’s Marine Mammal Program. So the doctors had come to check her heart. Linnehan unpacked a dolphin EKG and leaned over the edge of the pier, where Blue had surfaced. She then pressed four rubber suction cups onto her slippery skin.

“There’s your arrhythmia,” he said, pointing to an oscillating waveform on his tablet screen. The team first detected the irregular heartbeat several years ago. “What we’re looking for is: are we getting to a point where we need to start talking about intervention, like a pacemaker or medication?”

For more than half a century, the Navy has operated its marine mammal program from this base, training bottlenose dolphins and California sea lions to locate underwater mines, recover submerged objects and intercept outsider swimmers.

In that time, marine mammal medicine has advanced, partly as a result of Navy research, which means that veterinarians in the program find themselves caring for older animals. So, in collaboration with wild dolphin researchers and experts in human medicine, Navy scientists are delving into marine mammal geriatric medicine.

It could be the ultimate goal of the program. The Navy plans to phase it out over the next several decades, said Mark Xitco, its director. He has stopped farming dolphins and has turned some of his tasks over to underwater drones.

When Navy scientists began working on their first dolphin in 1959, they hoped simply to design more hydrodynamic torpedoes. But the dolphins had deep-diving abilities, keen underwater vision, and sophisticated sonar that neither humans nor machines could match. So the Navy began training them to perform underwater tasks, deploying them to Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, and elsewhere.

Technically, the program was classified until the early 1990s, but it was a “badly kept secret,” Xitco said. Today 77 dolphins, 47 sea lions and about 300 people participate.

Animal health is critical, said Eric Jensen, lead scientist: “You can’t go looking for mines, and you can’t go looking for bad people if you’re not feeling well.”

Initially, the Navy took dolphins from the wild. That ended decades ago, but the program is still criticized for keeping intelligent animals in captivity.

After morning exams, the animals have training or enrichment sessions. They swim alongside boats, retrieve balls and launch into the air. But they do slow down with age, Jensen said. Their energy levels drop, their joints stiffen, and some develop heart disease or vision problems.

“Older dolphins age similar to older peoplesaid Stephanie Venn-Watson, a veterinary epidemiologist who previously worked for the program. She and her colleagues identified two compounds in dolphin diets—odd-chain saturated fatty acids known as C15:0 and C17:0—associated with better health, drawing the attention of human medicine experts.

Other teams have reported that dolphins can develop brain injuries similar to those of people with malady Alzheimer’s. Now, Navy researchers are working to determine whether dolphins also experience similar cognitive symptoms, which could explain some strandings, experts say, and could make dolphins a useful model for Alzheimer’s.

“From my perspective as a general marine mammal scientist, it’s really exciting to see these animals become important models, if you will, that allow us to learn not only for their benefit, but also for the benefit of others,” Ailsa said. Hall, emeritus professor of marine biology at the University of St. Andrews, in Scotland.

By: EMILY ANTHES