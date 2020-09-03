Vacationers in the Crimea noticed dolphins splashing along the coast. The incident was caught on video and surprised netizens, the video was published in Instagram…

The footage posted on the network shows a pair of mammals moving into the sea along the coast, periodically emerging and jumping out of the water. “The most vivid memory of this summer,” reads the post’s signature.

Social network users reacted differently to the situation. “How romantic and beautiful it is to watch”, “What a beauty, it’s incredible”, “Thank you for the wonderful moments”, “You can watch it forever,” some wrote.

At the same time, other users were surprised by the behavior of animals. “So close … Did you feed them?”, “And where exactly did you meet dolphins so close?”, “Is this really possible?”, “They will come straight to the ground now!”, “Sorry, this is, of course, interesting. But dolphins come so close to the shore if they are sick or weak, ”they said.

A similar incident previously occurred in Anapa – on August 14, vacationers in the Kuban noticed dolphins near the Black Sea coast. The video showed how several mammals got close to people and suddenly emerged from the water. At the same time, the tourists swam away and shouted loudly.